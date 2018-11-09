Clyburn seeking leadership position in Democratic-controlled Congress

Now that the Democratic Party will hold the US House majority for the first time since early 2011, South Carolina U.S. Rep. James Clyburn says he is running for a leadership position.

In a letter released Thursday, Clyburn announced his candidacy for Majority Whip. He previously held that position from 2007-2011. The letter seems to suggest he will not run for Speaker, despite speculation before Election Day.

Clyburn wrote he is asking for support to gain the leadership position to restore the fundamental goodness of the government.

The Whip is the No. 3 ranking position in the leadership, behind Speaker of the House and Majority Leader. Clyburn is presently the third-ranking Democrat as Assistant Leader

“As the only member of leadership from a red state and a largely rural district, I am uniquely positioned to help bring our caucus together, to marry strong progressive values with pragmatic solutions that can cross our ideological, geographic and cultural divides,” the letter stated.

At least one other Democrat has indicated she will run for the spot. U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado said “it is past time” for the post to go to a woman.

Clyburn wrote “Throughout this campaign, I have had conversations with our colleagues, as well as with nearly all of the newly elected Freshman class. In these discussions, I have heard a strong desire for bold, decisive leadership to “repair our nation’s faults.”