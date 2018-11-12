Counseling service owner sentenced to prison for $400,000 in phony Medicaid services

A Williamston counseling service’s owner is headed to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

State prosecutors said 38-year-old Idris Talib received more than $400,000 from Medicaid for services over a two-year period that were never actually provided. Talib owned New Dominion Community Services, which had branches in Anderson, Greenville and Richland counties. The Attorney General’s Office said he submitted phony reimbursements from 2015 until 2017.

“Cheating the taxpayers means paying the price for it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement. “That’s $400,000 of taxpayers’ money that he stole via fraud, money that should have gone to legitimate health care. We hope this five-year sentence will be a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can commit Medicaid fraud and just give the money back if they’re caught.”

Circuit Judge Casey Manning sentenced Talib to five years in prison last week, seven months after he pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses. Talib’s attorney says his client intends to pay back as much of the money as he can.