SC one of 4 states funding educational programs for military children

Sometimes life is not easy for a child of a military service member or veteran. The more than four million children of service members and veterans in the United States face unique challenges.

The State of South Carolina is making sure educators know what challenges a military child faces and how they can help the child grow through those challenges.

“The educators need to understand that military parents have been deployed, are being deployed. People forget that there are still deployments going on for our active, National Guard and reserve forces and what that creates is a different home environment for the children,” said Army Brig. Gen. Ret. Keith Martin, Program Manager with the Military Child Education Coalition.

The coalition provides training for teachers in military communities across the country to help military children cope with the unique challenges they face.

Funding from the South Carolina General Assembly in the last three years has provided training to educators in military communities.

“South Carolina is one of only four states to step up and fund educational programs for military children,” Martin said. Alabama, Texas and Florida also “recognize the importance of addressing the unique issues and challenges confronting military children.”

Previously funding for these programs was provided by the federal government or the individual branches of the military but Martin said that funding has “dried up.”

“The children are having to deal with the absence of a parent,” he said. “They’re having to deal with a parent who may have come home from deployment, perhaps with some issues related to their service and all of that tends to cascade to the children. It tends to affect their everyday lives.”

“Educators know how to notice when a child is having an issue with academics or behavior or attendance. Hygiene. And military service can be something that affects all those things,” Martin said.

The coalition helps educators “recognize issues and challenges and respond to them with sensitivity and informed support.”

Recently the coalition hosted a program in Aiken called “Supporting Military Children through School Transitions: Foundations.” It plans to host more training sessions statewide.

Martin said communities such as Columbia, Sumter, Beaufort, Charleston and their surrounding counties have been considering military families for years.

“Every one of those communities has active programs including the school systems to provide support, make military children feel like they’re welcome, to make service members themselves feel like they’re welcome. Many of the employers in those areas have very active programs to hire veterans,” Martin said.

“Military presence is vital to the state’s economy and the leadership of all the services have all said that they will take into account educational quality — local educational quality — when they make decisions about making cutbacks at bases or increasing presence at bases,” Martin said. “SC gets that loud and clear that it’s in the self-interest of the state and in the best interest of the children as well.”

