SCANA CEO: SCE&G doing well after abandonment of nuclear expansion

At a South Carolina Public Service Commission hearing Friday SCANA CEO Jim Addison testified that as a company South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) is doing well over a year after it abandoned its nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County in July 2017.

“We’ve worked very hard to maintain our reliability, safety, customer service standards. Our performance is in most cases in the top quartile of our industry as measured by our industry peer group,” Addison told commissioners.

The Public Service Commission hearing is to determine who pays the billions of dollars from the failed project.

“We have made decisions around financial constraints in areas that we tried our best not impact those areas. We have sustained that for a period of time and we’re very proud of that,” said Addison.

The hearings will also decide whether Virginia-based Dominion Energy finalizes its proposed buyout of SCANA.