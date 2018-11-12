Volunteers from South Carolina Red Cross deployed to California as wildfires rage out of control

Volunteers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross have once again left their homes to help people in need. This time in California as wildfires rage out of control.

So far, six volunteers from South Carolina have deployed to California. Three volunteers are helping with the Camp Fire. The other three volunteers are assisting with the fires in Ventura Country. While in California, the volunteers will be assigned to specific jobs, which include providing hot meals to those in need, coordinating the movement of needed supplies or providing disaster spiritual care to evacuees staying in shelters.

“I am in awe of our volunteers who continue to help our neighbors in need,” said in a release Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer “Their passion for helping other is endless, and their dedication to the Red Cross is unmatched.”

Two volunteers are from the Lowcountry SC Chapter out of Ladson and Summerville. One is from the Central SC Chapter in Columbia. One is from the Eastern SC Chapter in Conway. Two are from the Upstate SC Chapter in Abbeville.

This is in addition to the 12 volunteers who are in North Carolina and Florida assisting with the recovery efforts for Hurricanes Michael and Florence.

If you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, go to redcross.org/volunteer to fill out an application