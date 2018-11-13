Hospitals in South Carolina get graded on safety.

According to The State newspaper, the Leapfrog Group published its Hospital Safety Scores.

Of the 46 hospitals that were ranked in South Carolina, 14 received a letter A. One received a D, Baptist Easley Hospital, and the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties got an F.

South Carolina ranked 26th among all states at the national level with 30.43 percent of its hospitals scoring an A rating.

The Pee Dee region received the best safety grades in South Carolina in the latest report. McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee and the Carolinas Hospital System in Florence got A’s.

According to Leapfrog the grades are based on safety data and represent a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.