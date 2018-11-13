SC school report cards delayed, education superintendent blames vendor

South Carolina’s schools chief says new school report cards that were supposed to be released on Thursday will have to wait after an issue with the vendor who makes them.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement Tuesday the vendor AdvancED made errors in “critical data files” that measure school quality. She said the inaccuracies cannot be fixed in time to release the cards, which assess each school across South Carolina based on student performance, learning environment and other factors.

“These inaccuracies cannot be remedied in time for the scheduled release and those at fault will be held responsible,” Spearman said in the release. The agency’s announcement did not go into specifics about what was wrong with the files.

The Education Department hopes to have the corrected cards published by the end of the month. When finished, they will assign each school a score from 0 to 100 and ratings of Unsatisfactory, Below Average, Average, Good or Excellent.

“We apologize for the errors, accept responsibility and have initiated steps to ensure that it does not happen again in the future,” AdvancED President Mark Elgart said in his own statement.