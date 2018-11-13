South Carolina Radio Network

You are here: Home / News / Featured / SCANA CFO: Making rate cut permanent will harm SCE&G

SCANA CFO: Making rate cut permanent will harm SCE&G

By

SCANA’s chief financial officer testified at a South Carolina Public Service Commission (SCPCS) hearing Monday that, if a temporary rate cut for South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) electric customers becomes permanent, it would put the company into financial straits.

SCANA CFO Iris Griffin (Image: SCETV)

Iris Griffin told commissioners that the rate reduction proposed by the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) would create cash-flow problems as its revenue dropped and investors became nervous about the company’s future.

“Week to week, month to month, SCE&G needs both rate revenues and access to capital markets to have cash to pay its payroll and fund its operations,” Griffin told the commission.

SCE&G electric customers have been paying for the failed nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County. But legislators approved a temporary rate cut In August which slashed the amount the utility could charge customers for the ill-fated VC Summer project.

The rate cuts were calculated based on each customer’s electricity usage back to April and will end by December 31. Legislators anticipated the commission will set a permanent rate by then.

Griffin said, if the rate cut was to be made permanent SCE&G’s credit rating would suffer. “The company has calculated the metrics and determined that it would likely fall below the investment-grade range,” she said. “This puts SCE&G in danger of being rated as junk status at more than one rating agency.”

The commission will also decide whether Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy can finalize its proposed buyout of SCANA. Griffin noted the merger would likely cost hundreds of SCE&G management employees their jobs, including herself. However, Griffin has a guaranteed $3 million buyout in her contract should that happen.