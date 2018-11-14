SC State Library offers statewide Read, Eat, Grow program to encourage healthy eating

The South Carolina State Library has a new program to offer schools and libraries statewide to teach kids and communities about making healthy food choices.

The Read, Eat, Grow program includes a visit from the Charlie Cart, a mobile kitchen that can be taken to libraries and schools.

“It’s aimed at improving nutrition literacy at our schools and libraries throughout the state of South Carolina,” said Ellen Dunn, Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina State Library. “We have found that nowadays there aren’t as many home education projects and programs that there used to be as when kids were coming up in schools. So we decided to modernize it.”

“We go around to different libraries and schools throughout the state ad we do a curriculum that is based on food literacy,” she said. “We may use recipes to teach kids about math or social studies or science or their favorite book and it’s all just making learning more hands-on and more fun.”

The program is offered free of cost to schools and libraries.

“People want to eat well and they want to eat healthy. They just don’t know how and in some ways, they seemed overwhelmed because they think it takes this intricate process to cook healthy meals and it really doesn’t. It’s just a matter of understanding good nutrition and pre-planning,” Dunn said.

The program, including the Charlie Cart, is offered at libraries across the country and Dunn said,” the success has been outrageous.”

“Obviously in schools, we’ll gear it toward children but when we get into public libraries we’re looking at the entire family,” she said. “So we want to make it fun for the children but we want to make it educational for the parents so that they’re able to understand what it takes to prepare healthy meals at home.”

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to making the families in the state of South Carolina healthier and it starts with education,” she said. “If we can help make people understand that this is a simple process, it is not complicated. It just takes a little bit of planning, a little bit of time and it also involves a whole lot of fun and brings families back to the table and back together for a healthier lifestyle.”

For more information on Read, Eat, Grow, or to schedule a Charlie Cart visit at your school or library, contact Dunn via email.