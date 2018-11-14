South Carolina launches new state health improvement effort

Stakeholders in South Carolina’s healthcare and business community along with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are excited to announce, “Live Healthy SC,” a comprehensive plan to improve population health and address South Carolina’s greatest health challenges.

The plan was created through a unique partnership between DHEC and the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina, a multi-sector coalition of state leaders working to align efforts to better address community health needs and reduce the future cost of care.

“Through planning and partnership, we can continue to improve the health of South Carolina,” said in a release Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC’s director of public health. “Thanks to the many partners involved, Live Healthy SC is a plan for communities made by communities.”

The Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina was originally established in 2010 as the South Carolina Health Coordinating Council and evolved to a coalition of more than 50 diverse organizations – from Michelin to MUSC – working together to coordinate community resources to improve the health of all South Carolinians.

“It takes a whole community working in the same direction to really move the needle on a state’s health status,” said in the release Teresa Arnold, state director of AARP and Chair of the Alliance Leadership Team. “That’s why it’s so important that so many diverse organizations and industry leaders across the state are committed to this plan.”

South Carolina is currently ranked 44 in state health status according to America’s Health Rankings and has been consistently among the lowest states for health status in other reports and analyses. With high rates of stroke and diabetes and widespread health disparities across the state, Live Healthy SC is based on real data aimed to identify and target the specific health challenges of a community.

The Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina is a coalition of more than 50 diverse organizations across the state working together to ensure that all people in South Carolina have the opportunity for healthier bodies, minds, and communities while reducing the future cost of care. To learn more, visit www.healthiersc.org.

Learn more about the Live Healthy SC plan at www.LiveHealthySC.com.