EdVenture to operate museum in Myrtle Beach Market Common until permanent site found downtown

While a permanent home for EdVenture is found in downtown Myrtle Beach, the children’s museum will operate in a 4,500 square foot location at The Market Common.

EdVenture officials expect to be at The Market Common for about three years. They hope the museum facility eventually will be part of the revitalization of a superblock in downtown Myrtle Beach.

“Our ultimate goal is to be part of this big revitalization that’s happening in downtown Myrtle Beach. We understand that this project is likely going to take a while for it to happen,” said Meredith Timberlake, EdVenture Interim Chief Operating Officer. “In the interim, we decided we needed a temporary space and we’re very grateful to The Market Common for having a space for us to continue to be committed to our mission while we await the future project to happen.”

EdVenture expects to open The Market Common location in late February or early March 2019 with the museum’s new branding and new name.

“I think that this is really such an awesome opportunity not only for us to look at it as a facelift with some new exhibits, a new space, but also to finally put the EdVenture Myrtle Beach on it,” she said. Despite EdVenture merging with the Children’s Museum of South Carolina last year, the previous building still had the Children’s Museum of South Carolina name on it.

“We’re a children’s museum. We’re creative. We can’t wait to get in there and make it an amazing space,” Timberlake said.

The Market Common museum will have a similar flight and space exhibit that EdVenture has at its Columbia museum.

“It’s a huge hit. It’s a great space,” she said.

Timberlake said EdVenture is grateful The Market Common was able to offer the space needed for the museum on Howard Avenue.

“They’re allowing us to maintain our visibility in the community and perhaps enhance it by being in The Market Common complex,” she said. “So that’s a bonus for us. It’s a bonus for them. It allows us to be committed to our mission to continue to do that by serving families and educating children through play and hands-on experiences.”

“EdVenture is the perfect addition to The Market Common because it provides an exceptional atmosphere for learning and growth,” said Heather Gray, General Manager of The Market Common. “The leaders of tomorrow are today’s children and through this partnership with EdVenture, we hope to provide a positive place where families can come and enjoy the day with literally something for everyone.”

This summer EdVenutre opened a children’s museum in Hartsville. Plans are underway to open a small museum in St. George once the restoration of the Rosenwald School is completed.

EdVenture is a locally managed, not-for-profit informal educational institution dedicated to lifelong learning through its interactive exhibit space and in its educational outreach programs and afterschool programs.

The Market Common is an outdoor lifestyle center with over 40 shops and services, 11 restaurants, Grand 14 Cinema and 810 Billiards & Bowling. The 114-acre property features master planned communities, a town center, and 195 apartments located above the shops and restaurants.