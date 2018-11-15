Officials identify man shot and killed by Spartanburg officer working collision

Officials have released the name of a knife-carrying man who died after being shot by Spartanburg police early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old John Manning died at the Spartanburg Medical Center.

A police spokesman said officers responded to a crash in front of a QuikTrip convenience store around 4 a.m. Wednesday. He said Manning then came out of the building with a knife. Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said Manning refused to stop or drop the knife despite commands from officers.

One of the officers fired at Manning after unsuccessfully trying to stun him. The coroner’s office said Manning was shot once. The officers involved were not injured and are on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates, as is normal procedure for most police shootings in South Carolina.

SLED said there have been 35 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina so far this year.