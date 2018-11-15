SC Senate committee exploring what can be done to remove clutter for teachers

The state Senate Finance K-12 Education Committee met Wednesday to explore what can be done in removing clutter from the classroom that prevents teachers from teaching.

Chairman Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, acknowledged that there are some things that cannot be eased or eliminated. “Focus on teaching in the classroom because they have so many other things they have to deal with. Some of those things nothing we can do about.”

“Paperwork or whatever you may have thought of that are imposed on the state level whether through law or through policy this committee can assist in removing,” said Sheheen.

Sheheen said that if there is something they can do to help teachers spend more time teaching they want to act on it. “That this committee can assist in removing so that teachers are able to focus on what we all want them to do which is teach those kids in the classroom.”

Wednesday was the first meeting on dealing with the subject. Sheheen said that there will be a follow-up meeting.