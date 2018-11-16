Dominion official: Customers would not pay for SCANA merger

During a South Carolina Public Service (SCPSC) hearing Thursday on the possible sale of utility SCANA, an official with protentional buyer Dominion Energy said that SCANA customers would not pay for the merger.

James Chapman of Dominion told commissioners that the cost of the merger would be spread out. “Merger-related costs would be distributed on the account on basically shares holders and they would not be recovered from any one party.”

Chapman said there is a formula for the cost of the merger. “It would be incorporated into the evaluation of the overall economics of the merger but would not be passed onto any customers.”

The hearing by the SCPC is to determine who will set SCE&G rates and decide who, SCE&G owner SCANA, customers or both parties pay off its nearly $5 billion in construction debt from the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion project.

SCE&G and partner, state-owned Santee Cooper decided in July of 2017 to abandon the project due to costs.