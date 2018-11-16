Folly Beach officer placed on leave after suspected DUI in department SUV

A Folly Beach Police officer has been placed on leave after he was arrested for suspected DUI while driving a police department vehicle Wednesday night.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said officer Shane Smith rear-ended another car on his way into work. No one was injured.

“Smith spoke with the driver, but then left the scene,” Southern said. “A short time after, the Charleston County dispatch received numerous calls advising of a Folly Beach police vehicle engaged in erratic driving along I-26 eastbound.”

Southern said a Charleston officer eventually pulled Smith over along Folly Road. Since Smith had been involved in the earlier collision, Highway Patrol troopers arrived to handle the stop. An arrest affidavit says troopers found another person’s prescription pills inside Smith’s patrol car. He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center, where he blew a 0.00 on the jail’s Breathalyzer. He refused a blood or urine test and was charged.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath confirmed Smith’s arrest. “Sgt. Smith is being placed on administrative leave, and immediately being placed under an internal investigation by our agency in tandem with any criminal charge he may face,” the chief said in a statement.