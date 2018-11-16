Jury clears man of DUI charges in TV anchor’s death

A Jasper County jury cleared a man of DUI charges in the death of a TV news anchor two years ago.

The jury found 33-year-old Cleveland Coleman not guilty last week in the death of WTOC anchor Don Logana, according to the Savannah-based TV station. Logana died in the November 2016 collision after a pickup truck hit the car in which he was a passenger head-on.

According to the network, Coleman insisted during his trial testimony he was only a passenger in the truck that hit Logana’s car. However, he said only remembers waking up in the hospital and was not sure who would have been driving. He said his brother had loaned the truck and he would have gotten a designated driver since his license was previously suspended. Prosecutors maintain Coleman was behind the wheel.

The fatal crash happened along U.S. Highway 17 just across the border from Savannah. Highway Patrol troopers said at the time that the pickup crossed the center line and drove in the wrong direction. Troopers said Coleman appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

The jury acquitted Coleman on the count of DUI causing death and three counts of DUI causing great bodily injury.

Logana worked with WTOC for more than a decade. He had been the morning anchor at the time of his death.

The driver at the time Erich Richter was also charged with DUI several months later, according to the Island Packet newspaper.