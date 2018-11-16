SC troopers working with NC, GA for Hands Across the Border Enforcement

South Carolina Highway Patrol officers are working with their counterparts in neighboring states to keep roads safe during the holiday travel season.

The Hands Across the Border enforcement operation includes cooperation from the highway patrols and local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina and Georgia.

“Leading into the holiday season, Thanksgiving travel is one of the biggest travel times of the year, we’re partnering with other state agencies and we’re going to go as a team effort to try and reduce some of these traffic fatalities,” said Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Some of the things we look for are DUIs, people who may be driving distracted, people who make the poor decision to speed, and all too often we see where people forgot to buckle up,” he said.

Drivers violating the law in South Carolina will not get away with it when they cross the state line.

“We have these partnerships so we know the troopers in North Carolina. We know the troopers in Georgia,” he said. “It’s easy for us to switch a channel on the radio and notify those troopers just across the state line and let them know this vehicle is coming at them at a high rate of speed and to let them be on the lookout.”

Jones said troopers don’t want to have to knock on a door to tell a family that a loved one was killed in a traffic crash.

“Every year we see where troopers are going around and knocking on doors and notifying families that their loved one lost their life in a traffic accident and we want to stop that knock. We don’t want to knock on any more doors,” Jones said.

Next week, Jones said a new class of highway patrol officers graduate from the academy and go on patrol. With an expected 730,000 drivers hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Jones said use common sense behind the wheel.

“Speed, distraction, seat belts and alcohol seem to center around a lot of these fatal crashes so we want to stop the knock,” he said. “We don’t want to notify any families this holiday period that a loved one’s been lost.”