Governor requests more than $600 million to help with Hurricane Florence recovery

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking for more than $600 million in federal funding to help with South Carolina’s Hurricane Florence recovery.

The $607 million formal request letter sent to the state’s congressional delegation on Friday is roughly half of what disaster officials initially worried in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

About a third of the total request ($200 million) would go towards the Disaster Relief fund to help those whose homes were damaged. “Many of these residents face serious personal financial challenges in making the necessary repairs to their homes,” the letter states. “Sadly, some are dealing with the startling prospect of total home loss and the inability to afford replacement.”

Most of the remainder would rebuild infrastructure through community development block grants and road repairs or to cover flood insurance costs.

The state Disaster Recovery Office said more than 2,000 homes suffered flood damage during the hurricane’s aftermath. Much of the damage was in Horry County, while Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, and