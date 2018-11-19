Tariffs keep Volvo from exporting cars made in South Carolina to China

Volvo said that tariffs will keep them from them exporting S60 cars made in South Carolina to China.

The Post and Courier reports that the company told the Automotive Press Association that the new plant near Ridgeville, will for starters concentrate on serving the U.S. market and scrap plans to send its newest vehicle to China.

Volvo said they have not passed on the higher costs to buyers, which is hurting the company’s bottom line.

China upped its tariffs on cars made in the U.S. to 40 percent in July in retaliation to President Trump’s 25 percent tariff increase on car parts made in China.

The company said it will still ship South Carolina made S60s from the Port of Charleston to Europe.

China is the world’s largest car market.

Volvo has said that 2,000 of the 4,000 proposed jobs at the Berkeley County facility won’t materialize if tariffs continue to harm Volvo’s production.