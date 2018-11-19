Two members of Congress from South Carolina get to take on major roles in the next session

Two members of Congress from South Carolina are set to take on major roles in the upcoming session.

According to The Post and Courier Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to become the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has enough votes to take the third-ranking position in the House next session with Democrats in control.

The judiciary position will give Graham a prime spot in confirming the president’s judicial nominees,

Graham released a statement Friday.

“If I am fortunate enough to be selected by my colleagues to serve as Chairman, I will push for the appointment and Senate confirmation of highly qualified conservative judges to the federal bench and aggressive oversight of the Department of Justice and FBI,” Graham said in the statement.

Clyburn served as the House majority whip when Democrats were in control from 2007 to 2011. The position for Clyburn gives him a role in House leadership.