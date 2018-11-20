Authorities identify woman killed in crash with Charleston County deputy

Authorities have now identified a driver who died after her car was struck by a Charleston County deputy responding to a chase over the weekend.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 32-year-old Megan Eichman died several hours after Saturday night’s crash on James Island. A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the deputy was responding to assist with a foot chase when he collided with Eichman’s vehicle after it turned in front of the patrol vehicle. The deputy and a state constable riding along were both taken to the hospital. The officer has since been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the scene, since it involves a Charleston County vehicle. The deputy involved is on paid leave during the investigation, as is standard policy.

Sheriff’s deputies said the earlier incident involved a wanted suspect fleeing from a traffic stop along Folly Road around 9:43 pm Saturday. Another deputy reported James Garrett had run during the stop. Garrett was by Hanahan Police for failure to appear for a bench warrant and was driving with a suspended license.

The second deputy was responding to the chase when he collided with Eichman’s car. The first deputy later caught Garrett and arrested him.