Cherokee County school board to meet after superintendent’s DUI arrest

The Cherokee County School District board will meet Tuesday as they determine the future of a superintendent who was charged with DUI over the weekend.

Court records show Quincie Moore was arrested in Greenville County on Sunday. She was later released from jail on a $992 personal recognizance bond. Highway Patrol troopers say Moore was charged after she crashed into another car along Interstate 85 northbound in Greenville, then refused to take a Breathalyzer. No one was injured in the collision.

WSPA-TV first reported on the arrest Monday morning.

“Until such time as the Board is able to review this matter, it would be premature for me to make any further comment on Dr. Moore’s status,” board chairman Johnny Sarratt said in a statement posted to the district website.

South Carolina law requires the automatic driver’s license suspension for refusing a sobriety test.