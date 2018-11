Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Former SCANA nuclear official testifies her superiors tried to silence concerns about the VC Summer project before it failed

— Investigators say a 78-year-old man serving a life sentence confessed to killing 90 people over 35 years, including one in SC

— MUSC agrees to buy four new hospitals across the state

— University of South Carolina medical school working on a new program to reverse the decline of accessible medical care in rural areas