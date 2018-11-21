Man accused of stalking and harassing Central police chief — his ex-wife

South Carolina law enforcement agents say the ex-husband of an Upstate police chief has been charged with stalking and harassing her.

The State Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday charged 44-year-old Marc Justice with first-degree harassment and stalking. Arrest warrants say Justice caused Khristy Justice to fear for her life through his words and actions. Khristy Justice is the police chief for the town of Central, which is located roughly five miles northeast of Clemson.

A SLED affidavit gives few specifics on Justice’s actions, but says he “engaged in a pattern of intentional, substantial and unreasonable intrusion into the private life of Khristy Justice that served no legitimate purpose and has caused Khristy Justice to suffer mental and emotional distress.”

Investigators said Justice’s harassment began in March 2016.

Marc Justice has been released on bond from Pickens County Detention Center and ordered not to contact his ex-wife. He faces a maximum five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, if convicted.