MUSC to acquire four hospitals across SC

The Medical University of South Carolina has agreed to buy four new hospitals across the state.

MUSC’s board voted unanimously Monday night to buy the hospitals from Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, which is looking to pull out of South Carolina. Under the definitive agreement, which would need to be approved by state budget leaders, the Charleston-based university would buy facilities in Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Mullins from Community.

The state Fiscal Accountability Authority will need to approve the purchase at a future meeting. This would be the first time state-owned MUSC has ever acquired hospitals from a private company.

Hospitals acquired under the deal would be the 82-bed Chester Regional Medical Center in Chester, 396-bed Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, 225-bed Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, and 124-bed Carolinas Hospital System – Marion in Mullins. Various physicians offices and medical groups affiliated with the hospitals were also included in the agreement.

Community Health System has moved to pull out of South Carolina in recent months. The company sold its Mary Black hospital to neighbor Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in October.