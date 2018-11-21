SC State Parks offers Black Friday deals on campsites and cabins

The South Carolina State Park Service is offering deals on campsites and cabin reservations at select parks on Black Friday.

“There’s approximately 15 parks in the system that we’re offering Black Friday deals for,” said SC Parks Sales and Marketing Manager Gwen Davenport. “These are available only on Friday, November 23rd and we’re offering 50% off camping or cabins depending on which park you select.”

The Black Friday discount will be available for 24 hours only and can be used toward new reservations made up to 13 months in advance. Existing reservations are not eligible for the discount.

Davenport said the park service has been offering the Black Friday discounts for about five years.

“Last year we had a record-breaking year as far as our revenue from this deal and it has grown,” she said. “So we hope to see the same kind of reaction and get people out and booking campsites and cabins this year also.”

Davenport said the discounts were designed to encourage visitors to try new parks.

“People like to camp and stay at the same parks, parks they’re familiar with, but when we started offering these discounts we started seeing, when we analyzed the reservations, that a lot of the folks who were booking these 50 percent off deals were actually going to parks they’d never camped at or stayed in cabins at before.”

In order to get the discount, you must mention the code BF2018SC at the time you make your reservation.

“You have to mention or enter that code when making your reservation and the two ways you can make your reservation is online through SouthCarolinaParks.com or by calling the park that you’re interested in making the reservation at,” she said.

The discount is available from Midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

Participating parks:

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Aiken State Park

• Standard and full service campsites at Andrew Jackson State Park

• Standard and full-service campsites at Barnwell State Park

• Standard campsites at Chester State Park

• Standard campsites at Croft State Park

• Standard campsites at Hamilton Branch State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Keowee-Toxaway State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Kings Mountain State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Lake Hartwell State Park

• Standard and equestrian campsites at Lee State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Little Pee Dee State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Oconee State Park

• Standard and rustic tent campsites at Poinsett State Park

• Standard campsites at Santee State Park

• Standard campsites at Sesquicentennial State Park

• Standard campsites at Calhoun Falls State Park

• Standard campsites at Sadlers Creek State Park

• Cabins at Cheraw State Park

• Cabins at Oconee State Park

Click here for more information.

Reservations can be made for personal use or as a gift for someone else.

The Park Service manages and protects more than 80,000 acres of South Carolina’s natural, cultural and recreational resources, which range from deep mountain wilderness and old-growth forests to plantation homes, battlefields, waterfronts and wetlands. The state park system includes 47 operational parks and six historic properties.