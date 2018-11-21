University of South Carolina wants millions from the state to keep tuition hikes down

The University of South Carolina wants millions in recurring funding from the state to help ease tuition hikes.

The State newspaper reports that the university is seeking about $11 million for all of its campuses to meet the requirements of the Higher Education Opportunity Act, a bill that would ease tuition hikes getting more state money.

The request by the university would cover only 63 percent of the university’s $14.1 million projected cost increases.

The university said the rise in expenses will be due to health insurance, retirement, inflation, and possible pay increases.

Colleges across the state are seeking more money to help tame tuition hikes. Clemson University wants $8 million to slow tuition increases.

The Higher Education Opportunity Act has not been approved by the legislature yet.