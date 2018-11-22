DHEC had questions years ago about unapproved chemical in Denmark’s water

State regulators had questions seven years ago about a chemical in Denmark’s drinking water.

The State newspaper reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) did not make the city stop using the pesticide in a well.

Earlier this year Clemson University researchers learned about HaloSan. It was after that the use of the chemical was stopped because it did not have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Records indicated that HaloSan has rarely, if ever, been used in drinking water systems across the country.

NSF International had said HaloSan was safe, DHEC informed Denmark city officials in 2008 they could continue to use the material.

NSF International is an American product testing, inspection, and certification organization based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.