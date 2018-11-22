Scholarships to Yorktown Flight Academy expanded to students statewide

A need-based scholarship fund is now available to students from across South Carolina to Patriots Point’s Flight Academy.

According to The Post and Courier, it is a hands-on educational program designed to introduce students to he world of aviation.

The fund was established from anonymous donors which let the foundation meet the goal of expanding its scholarship program to students across South Carolina.

Since 2016, the foundation has provided scholarships for about 1,300 students in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. The donations will allow scholarships across South Carolina for about 1,000 students.

The fund totals $50,000.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is located in Mount Pleasant at the mouth of the Cooper River on the Charleston Harbor, across from Charleston.