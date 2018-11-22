Students encouraged to write in Letters About Literature competition

South Carolina students are encouraged to participate in the annual Letters About Literature competition.

The competition is hosted nationally by the Library of Congress Center for the Book and locally by the South Carolina State Library.

“What students are asked to do is to write a letter to their favorite author and that author can be dead or alive, and they basically are writing to that author to tell them how their works of literature changed their life,” said Dr. Curtis Rogers, Communications Director for the South Carolina State Library.

Participants are broken down by age level: grades 4-6, 7-8 and 9-12. Winners will be awarded in South Carolina in late spring, early summer 2018. First place in each age group wins $100, second prize is $50 and third prize is $25. State winners advance to the national honors level where they could win up to $200 and the national winner gets $1,000.

“This gives them an opportunity to think about maybe who their favorite author is or what book has maybe changed their point of view on the world or changed the way they think about things,” Rogers said.

“What the program does is fosters a sense of creativity about letter-writing and also allows students to express their thoughts about how writing maybe has impacted their life,” he said.

The program also offers a teachers guide to make it a class project and encourage their students to participate.

“There are lesson plans for teachers,” Rogers said. “There’s a teacher’s guide on the website and teachers can go to the teaching guide and find lots of ways that they can assist their students and encourage their students to participate in the program.”

Entries can be submitted via either online or by mail. The deadline to enter is January 11, 2019. Click here for more information.