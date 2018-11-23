Former SCANA official was skeptical of Bechtel Report

SCANA’s former chief operating officer testified this week at a South Carolina Public Service Commission (SCPSC) hearing that he was skeptical about the Bechtel Report, the audit of how things were doing before the failed nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

Stephen Byrne told commissioners that he had concerns about the report. “I was also concerned that Bechtel was motivated in part by a desire to get more permanent work on the project. Bechtel had made references to their experience working as owners, engineer in prior meetings with the owners and attempted to pitch for additional work on the project.”

SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric&Gas (SCE&G) and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoned the project in July 2017 when they realized it was financially impossible for them to finish.

“I was surprised to see a project schedule in the presentation because Bechtel was not asked, to my knowledge, to rebaseline the schedule. And I did not think that Bechtel had sufficient time or information to do so,” Byre said.

The purpose of the hearings is to determine who pays for the debt as a result of the abandoned construction. The SCPCS has until Dec. 21 to permanently set SCE&G’s electric rates, which went up by as much $27 a month for the average residential customer as the company received nine rate increases to finance the failed project.