Imports rise at Port of Charleston ahead of tariff increase

In-coming cargo to the Port of Charleston is on the rise as overseas shippers apparently are trying to get ahead of higher tariffs imposed by President Trump.

According to The Post and Courier at the Port of Charleston last month had containerized volume at 92,947 cargo units.

That’s a 15.1 percent increase over the same time last year and 16 percent more than in September.

Imported goods include auto parts, like engines headed to the BMW plant in Spartanburg County.

Which is a category that is subject to tariffs on Chinese goods that are set to increase from the current rate of 10 percent to 25 percent in January.

Since the fiscal year started July 1 imports have increased by 10.1 percent during the first four months of the time frame.

On the other side of things, exports have slowed out Charleston. Cargo headed for overseas markets was down 1.4 percent in October and a 15.1 percent drop in September. Through the first four months of the fiscal year, exports have declined 1.1 percent.