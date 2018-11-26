SC benefiting from growth at Fort Gordon

Communities in western South Carolina are benefiting from the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon in Georgia.

“Aiken and Edgefield Counties have always had some military because of Fort Gordon but . . . Fort Gordon has changed its mission from years ago to now, being the hub for the cyber security, intelligence-gathering, development of new skills and techniques and technologies related to the very important world of cyber,’ said Brig. Gen. Ret. Keith Martin.

Martin has noticed the South Carolina interest from people assigned to Fort Gordon as Program Manager for the Military Child Education Coalition. Martin said more military families associated with Fort Gordon are settling in Aiken and Edgefield Counties, and the coalition is making sure schools are prepared to address the challenges military children face.

“These are the best and the brightest. The non-commissioned officers and enlisted who work at Cyber Command, these are really, really smart people to have that assignment, which means that they have high expectations for the educational quality that their children are going to receive,” Martin said.

When military parents are surveyed related to their assignment satisfaction, Martin said quality of education is among the top criteria. It’s also a concern for veterans who are looking for a place to locate after their days of duty.

Other issues the region faces are jobs for spouses and housing. Fort Gordon is about 35 miles from Aiken, South Carolina.

“It really puts the entire region, four counties in Georgia and Edgefield and Aiken in South Carolina, in the spotlight of the leading edge of the U-S military effort to protect us and our interests in a world where cyber issues are critically important,” he said.

Members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and multinational forces work together at Fort Gordon on joint forces activities, training and operations.

An economic impact study conducted by the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in 2015 concluded that the state’s military presence generates $21 billion each year and is responsible for one out of 12 jobs in the state.

“South Carolina currently has a high stakes involved here and South Carolina is working very hard to position itself to protect against any losses at the major military bases and to position itself for potential gains,” Martin said.