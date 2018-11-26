SCE&G’s electric rates to be decided by SC Public Service Commission

The South Carolina Public Service Commission will decide who pays for the failed nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

The commission has just under a month to make a decision on who should pay the bill for the two abandoned expansion reactors, which cost billions.

They have to decide if SCANA, owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, State-owned Santee Cooper, SCE&G electric customers or all three pick up the tab.

The seven commissioners have heard testimony about the failure of the project for three weeks.

According to The Post and Courier, if the commissioners side with the utility’s, ratepayers would pay about $2.3 billion more over the next 20 years.

That’s a proposal made by Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which is trying to buy SCANA Corp., the owner of SCE&G.

Regulators will also weigh in on whether to approve Dominion’s $14.6 billion offer to purchase Lexington County-based SCANA, a deal that could be scuttled if nuclear-related payments are cut sharply.