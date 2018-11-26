Suspended Midlands solicitor accused of embezzling from Air National Guard

A suspended Midlands prosecutor is now accused of embezzling more than $7,000 in Air National Guard money.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was removed from office by the governor after his initial arrest in September for potential misuse of law enforcement money. He was indicted on 36 more counts last week.

Now federal prosecutors are targeting the Democrat’s time in the National Guard. A new indictment revealed on Monday accuses Johnson of using Solicitor’s Office funds to pay for his travel costs while serving the Guard, then having the Guard reimburse him personally despite not using his own money.

The amount spent on the Solicitor’s Office credit card the past two years totaled more than $7,100 in hotel, airfare, rental cars, mileage, meals and other costs.

Johnson has not commented on the new charges, but previously insisted he did not intentionally violate the law and repaid more than $25,000.

Prosecutors accuse Johnson and his former communications director Nicole Holland of misusing more than $55,000 in public funds for personal expenses. Holland pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of mail fraud and wire fraud. She is cooperating with investigators and could testify against Johnson in his trial next year.

Authorities indicted Johnson after a open records group Public Access to Public Records was able to obtain spending documents from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. They revealed questionable expenses made by Johnson, including trips to vacation spots such as the Galapagos islands and Las Vegas. Johnson lost a reelection bid in the Democratic primary after The State newspaper reported on the spending.