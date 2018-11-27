Gov. McMaster’s inauguration set for January

Details were released Tuesday on Gov. McMaster’s inauguration.

The inauguration will be held Wednesday, January 9th. It will start with a prayer service at 9 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at 10 am on the south steps of the Statehouse. Then there will be an open house at the governor’s mansion from 2-4 pm.

“The inauguration is an historic and treasured event, and Peggy and I invite everyone to join us for this unique opportunity to celebrate all of the things that make South Carolina great,” the governor said in a statement on the inauguration Tuesday

The committee will be chaired by Linda and Bill Stern. “Linda and I are honored to be a part of this wonderful tradition. Under Governor McMaster’s leadership, South Carolina has a lot to celebrate; we look forward to an event that highlights the beauty and strength of our state and the boundless opportunity that lies ahead,” Stern said in a statement.

According to a press release from the governor’s campaign, a full list of inaugural committee members will be released in the coming days.