Gov. McMaster’s inauguration set for January

Details were released Tuesday on Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration.

The event will be held Wednesday, January 9. It will begin with a prayer service at 9 am at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, located roughly two blocks from the Statehouse.

The swearing-in ceremony will then take place at 10 am on the south steps of the Statehouse. Then there will be an open house at the governor’s mansion from 2-4 pm.

“The inauguration is an historic and treasured event, and Peggy and I invite everyone to join us for this unique opportunity to celebrate all of the things that make South Carolina great,” the governor said in a statement Tuesday.

At 71 years old, McMaster will be the oldest person ever inaugurated as South Carolina’s governor. He is not the oldest to hold the office, yet. Former Gov. James Byrnes was 72 when his term ended in 1955.

The inaugural committee will be chaired by Linda and Bill Stern, prominent Republican donors. “Under Governor McMaster’s leadership, South Carolina has a lot to celebrate; we look forward to an event that highlights the beauty and strength of our state and the boundless opportunity that lies ahead,” Mr. Stern said in a statement.

McMaster won his first full term in office earlier this month. He took over the post after Gov. Nikki Haley resigned in early 2017 to become the United Nations ambassador.

According to a press release from the governor’s campaign, a full list of inaugural committee members will be released in the coming days.