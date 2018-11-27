SC workforce agency director to step down next month

The director of South Carolina’s employment agency will resign after five years at the job.

The Governor’s Office said Monday that Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) executive director Cheryl Stanton is stepping down on December 7. Stanton was first appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. During her time in office, state’s jobless rate dropped from 8.2 percent to 3.3 percent last month.

“Under her leadership for over five years, the men and women at DEW have made great strides in training the next generation of South Carolina’s workforce and making our state an attractive place for economic investment,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

Stanton did not give a reason for her departure beyond moving to “new opportunities.” The Trump administration had nominated Stanton to a position in the U.S. Commerce Department. However, that nomination has been held up in the U.S. Senate.

SCDEW Assistant Executive Director for the Unemployment Insurance Division Jamie Suber will take over as acting director.

Stanton credited her agency’s efforts to ensure better workforce readiness, but also benefitted from a growing South Carolina economy and thousands no longer searching for work due to retirement or other reasons. The state’s labor participation rate decreased over the past five years.