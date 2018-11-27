South Carolina Senate Judiciary Subcommittee began study of tort limits

The state Senate Judiciary Subcommittee began its study of tort limits Monday.

Chairman Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, said that he wants all parties involved to be at the table. “I realize that there will be some conversation about the insurance as to what it costs, that kind of thing. Let’s invite them to the discussion sooner than later.”

Malloy said that there is a lot that needs to be done so the legislation can be taken up in the next legislative session. “We got a lot of work to end up doing. The thing is I want to get this bill out to committee sometime in January.”

“So, I want it to be in front of the full committee. So, I don’t want to labor it and go through the process and go through five meetings,” said Malloy.

Tort law is the purpose of any action to obtain a private civil remedy such as damages after an individual is in a no-fault car accident.