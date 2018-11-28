Clemson conference on Lincoln’s unfinished work to address controversy over historical monuments

A conference at Clemson this week addressing the unfinished work of President Abraham Lincoln will include a discussion about the recent controversy surrounding public historic monuments.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about public history and memorials,” said Dr. Vernon Burton, a Lincoln scholar who organized the conference. “What we memorialize and what we don’t memorialize. How do you deal with controversial figures?”

Burton is the Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Professor of History and Endowed Chair at Clemson and author of The Age of Lincoln.

For example, Burton presented former South Carolina Governor Ben “Pitchfork” Tillman, after whom a historic building at Clemson is named and his statue stands at the South Carolina State House.

“He means different things to different people,” Burton said.

“People learn their history not from what historians write but they learned their history from what is told to them as important through public history,” he said. “That historic house on the hill, or in fact, the monuments. In particular, the monuments on the State House grounds tell people what is important.”

One of the many seminars at the conference is a roundtable discussion Thursday evening called Public History after Charlottesville.

“One of the things that I’d like for us to do is talk about each of these,” he said. “What they mean to different people? How can we interpret them more fully? Particularly one of the things I would argue is these also can become role models because this is who we are saying is important.”

“We’re teaching values by those things that we memorialize and so I think one of those things we might want to do is look at who else in our state is important enough to be memorialized?” he said.

Burton suggested memorials be erected to honor Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine, who was involved in the Briggs v. Elliott case which later became Brown v. Board of Education; or Civil Rights leader Dr. Benjamin Mays.

“There’s a good example of a role model,” he said.

“I think these alternative role models and these alternative suggestions of people who have made an impact and a positive impact on the state is very, very important for us to think about and I think we’re in a very teachable moment right at this time,” he said. “I think by understanding, by talking, by studying issues, we can, in fact, lead the nation again but in the right direction and I hope this conference would be a way to think about these issues and see what we can do as a state and a people together to move forward all of these issues of Lincoln’s unfinished work.”

The conference starts Wednesday evening and runs through Saturday. It is free and the public is welcome. Click here for a schedule and more information.

