Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— 15 people indicted as part of an extortion scheme by SC prison inmates against members of the military

— Charleston’s City Council has banned single-use plastic bags and other “to-go” items

— A worker at a Midlands nuclear fuel factory was not hurt after spilling a highly toxic acid on his clothes

— Students looking to attend SC colleges now have a tool that can show them the total cost, including future loan payments