South Carolina Supreme Court rules governor can appoint Santee Cooper chairman

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Gov. McMaster acted within his power in his appointment of a former state attorney general as interim chairman of Santee Cooper without approval from the state Senate.

According to The Post and Courier, all five justices confirmed Wednesday that McMaster had the authority to appoint Charlie Condon as head of the state-owned utility.

“We hold Governor McMaster’s appointment of Condon during the 2018 recess was valid,” the justices wrote in their opinion.

The state Senate did not vote on Condon’s appointment during the legislative session this year. McMaster decided on his own to appoint Condon as a temporary board member in July.

The Supreme Court said that they were not responsible for deciding why the Senate failed to have a vote on the nomination.