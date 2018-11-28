University of South Carolina geographer among authors of federal report on climate change

A report on climate change was released by 13 federal agencies last week provides a look at the consequences of climate change. A University of South Carolina geography professor was one of the authors of the report, representing the Southeast.

Kirstin Dow told South Carolina Radio Network that sea rise is a concern. “We don’t know exactly how fast the sea level will rise or how much it’s going to rise. But we know it’s rising.”

“It continues to become worse. We’re already seeing the impact from Miami to Charleston,” said Dow about sea rise.

Dow said there are other concerns as well related to climate change. “There is sort of a nexus of issues that we’re experiencing here in the Southeast.”

Mandated by Congress, the report outlines environmental impacts to the U.S., which could have serious consequences on the economy, infrastructure, and health.