South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to protect a dwindling natural resource

Crab Bank is a crescent of sand in Charleston Harbor that once supported an astonishing number of nesting birds, up to 5,000 in a single summer and thousands of offspring. It also provides a resting and feeding place for hundreds of migrating coastal birds, but due to erosion, no birds were able to nest there during the 2018 nesting season.

One species of birds that once nested on Crab Bank is the Brown Pelican.

In a release, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said that Brown Pelicans are common throughout coastal South Carolina. They are one of the largest birds found on the east coast of the United States and the only pelicans in the world that are not white.

The first Brown Pelican was described in 1789 and came from Charleston Harbor. Adult males and females are similar in appearance and are easily identified by the characteristic long bill with an underlying gular (throat) pouch. The bird’s head is white in front and dark brown behind, extending down the neck and back.

During the breeding season, the white plumage turns a vibrant yellowish-gold color. Silver-gray feathers cover the rest of the pelican’s body. Juveniles have grayish-brown feathers above and whitish plumage below. Pelicans measure approximately 48 inches in length, with a wingspan reaching almost 78 inches. They can weigh up to 8 pounds and live up to 30 years in the wild.

Because of the desire of many interested organizations to protect and restore Crab Bank, SCDNR established a new program designated as the Coastal Bird Conservation Program under the Nongame and Natural Areas Trust Fund. This program provides a means for SCDNR and supporting organizations to collect donations to support the renourishment of Crab Bank and future coastal bird conservation efforts.

To learn more about how you can help save these birds’ habitat and to learn more about the South Carolina Coastal Bird Conservation Program, please visit sccoastalbirds.org.