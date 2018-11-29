State Sen. Davis: Sale of state-owned Santee Cooper must be customer focused

A state senator said that if the state sales Santee Cooper he doesn’t what a new owner to monopolize the market the way it is now.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said that the sale needs to be focused on the customer. “You’ve got in place a situation and a prospect of selling a state-owned provider that currently has a monopoly. And we’ve got the opportunity to debate the terms on which that is going to be done,” Davis said Wednesday on a conference call hosted by the Palmetto Promise Institute (PPI) on electric choice and rates.

Davis said it’s up to the public to insist that their elected representatives empower consumers rather than utilities. “That we will expect the consumers of electric in Santee Cooper’s service area to have choices.”

A report by the PPI on electric rates found that states with competitive energy markets have seen prices fall by 17.93 percent over the last decade.

PPI said that monopoly states like South Carolina have seen energy prices rise by 2.55 percent on average. South Carolina rates in all three rate classes, industrial, commercial and residential, are higher than both North Carolina and Georgia, the Palmetto State’s primary competitors in economic development.

The sale of the state-owned utility could be the focal point of next year’s legislative session.