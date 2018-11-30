Georgetown Center says South Carolina can do more to get kids on Medicaid

A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families’ (CCF) report finds South Carolina is one of the states where the rate of uninsured children increased the most in 2016-2017.

According to the report, the nation’s steady progress on children’s health care came to a halt as the number of uninsured children increased last year for the first time in nearly a decade. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of uninsured children increased by about 276,000 that an estimated 3.9 million.

Executive director of the center, Joan Alker, told South Carolina Radio Network that the state can do more to get eligible kids on Medicaid. “They can take a look at their efforts to inform families and to get them enrolled. And make sure there is no red tape or computer glitches that cause these kids to get kicked off.”

“Alabama is a great example. Alabama has really made enormous progress on this issue and is one of the national leaders. So there are lots of things states can do here. But certainly, the most effective thing South Carolina could do is expand Medicaid to parents and other adults,” said Alker.

CCF is an independent, nonpartisan policy and research center founded in 2005 with a mission to support access to high-quality, comprehensive and affordable health coverage for all of America’s children and families.

Georgetown CCF provides research, develops strategies, and offers solutions to improve the health of America’s children and families, particularly those with low and moderate incomes. In particular, CCF examines policy development and implementation efforts related to Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Affordable Care Act.