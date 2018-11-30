SC State Parks offers 12 Days of Deals

South Carolina State Parks are opening their doors this holiday season for 12 Days of Deals beginning Saturday, December 1st.

“It is a variety of offers,” said SC State Parks Sales and Marketing Manager Gwen Davenport. “We have a new special each day. We kick it off with Santa coming to our lodge at Table Rock State Park and we do discounts on our web store for online retail. We have discounts on cabins and camping space. We even do a deal on our gift cards.”

Each deal is valid for that particular day. Click here for a list of the 12 Days of Deals.

SC State Parks has done the 12 Days of Deals for several years, but in the past, they ended on Christmas Day. Organizers wanted the deals to end before Christmas so people could take advantage of them for Christmas gifts and have them delivered in time to put under the Christmas tree or in a stocking.

“We have had a great response,” Davenport said. “Last year was a record-breaking year as far as revenue and participation go with these 12 Days of Deals.”

“The one deal that I recommend is the 10 percent off our park passports. Depending on which passport you purchase, it gives you admission to our parks, whether it be just our inland parks or all of our parks statewide. This is the only deal for the entire year that we offer on our park passports,” she said. “It makes a great Christmas gift.”

That park passport is also part of a special offer on December 8.

“The first 10 families who take a tour of the State House on Saturday, December 8 and make a $50 purchase in our gift shop will also receive a free statewide passport, which is a $75 value,” said Davenport.

Other discounts include interaction and participation on the state parks’ social media sites.

“Some of our most popular cabins are included in this deal. For example, cabins at Devils Fork State Park, Santee State Park are very popular. We’re offering 25 percent off those cabins,” Davenport said.

The 12 Days of Deals runs through December 12.