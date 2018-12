Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State officials said prison inmates used a dairy farm, bakery, and even Statehouse landscaping to smuggle illegal contraband

— Lawsuit claims a North Charleston church found a church volunteer sexually abused young boys at least 14 times

— CSX rail worker struck and killed by a train in Estill

— Ohio jury rules treasure hunter cheated investors out of gold found in a shipwreck off the SC coast