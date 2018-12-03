University of South Carolina allows Chinese outpost on campus

A Chinese outpost is being hosted on campus at the University of South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports that this is being done amid concerns from the FBI and lawmakers.

The Chinese government-run program called The Confucius Institute teaches language classes for Chinese and hosts cultural events at USC. The program is being scrutinized for what opponents say is a biased narrative of China being taught and it allows a foreign government the right to have a say on what is being taught.

The Confucius Institute was established in 2008 by USC and the Beijing Language and Culture University. The agreement creating the institute puts an individual at the government-run Beijing school charged with the responsibility of establishing the curriculum and allows an agency of the Chinese government to offer course materials.

According to the agreement, the program’s budget must be approved by an agency of the Chinese government.

A university spokesman told the newspaper that the school has complete control over the content of the classes.

Fewer than 100 students are enrolled in classes taught by a Confucius Institute professor said the spokesman.