Committee to give legislature recommendations on sale of Santee Cooper

When the state legislature returns to Columbia next month they will hear from a committee that will offer some advice on selling state-owned utility, Santee Cooper.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said that lawmakers are looking forward to what the committee has found. “And the general assembly is fully expecting for that nine-member committee, on which I serve, to come back with some recommendations,” said Davis during a conference call last week hosted by the Palmetto Promise Institute on the sale of Santee Cooper.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said that he wants to sale the company in the wake of its and partner SCANA’s abandonment of the nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

“And that is going to be probably the number one legislative priority going into session in January,” Davis said.

Santee Cooper and SCANA decided in late July of 2017 that the expansion project, behind schedule and over budget, was beyond their ability to continue to finance the project. So they stopped construction and abandoned the project.